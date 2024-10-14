Woodcote events named Rural Startup of the Year at The 2024 UK StartUp Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Woodcote Events, based in Melton Mowbray, is an Event Management Agency, founded by Gareth Bright in 2021. The business initially launched with a vision to create a premium motorcycle tours company, inspired by Gareth’s years of experience as Global Events Manager delivering press rides across the world for Triumph Motorcycles. However, after Gareth endured two life-altering motorcycle accidents, the business was forced to change direction.
Facing significant challenges as a startup, Woodcote Events evolved to focus on delivering high-quality, bespoke events and, in May 2022, Woodcote Events officially became an Events Agency.
Whilst Woodcote Events’ expertise lies in the automotive sector, the team’s combined experience, creativity and versatility extend across a diverse range of industries. In the past two years Gareth and his business partner Jo have created a dedicated and skilled team to deliver consistently successful events, earning the trust of leading industry giants. Clients include Ducati UK, Triumph Motorcycles, Royal Enfield, BSA, Lukas Distribution and Moto Girl.
Now recognised as the Rural Startup of the Year 2024, the award celebrates their resilience and adaptability in transforming a vision into a thriving business.
Gareth says “After my second serious motorcycle accident we had to rethink everything. As a new business, those challenges were huge and forced us to adapt quickly, taking our passion in a different direction. Winning Rural Startup of the Year 2024 means a lot to us - it reflects our resilience and commitment to creating high-quality, unique experiences despite the setbacks.
We’re incredibly grateful to our clients and team for their trust in us as we’ve been building this business. Their support has been instrumental to our success so far, and it’s been rewarding and fun to work alongside such dedicated and passionate people.”
The UK StartUp Awards, supported by national banking partner Starling Bank offer a chance for businesses to gain recognition and exposure, build brand visibility, make industry contacts, and network with potential investors, all while celebrating the incredible achievements of start-ups in the early years of their business journey. Following over 1600 entries from ten nations and regions across the UK, thirty-five different awards were given out to new businesses at the national final in categories such as Graduate StartUp of the Year, Business to Business Services StartUp of the Year and Social Enterprise StartUp of the Year.
Adeel Hyder, MD of SME Banking at Starling Bank says: “Attending the inaugural national final of the UK Startup Awards was an inspirational experience. It was uplifting to see so many young businesses thriving - particularly after the difficulties of the past few years. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists, They are a welcome boost to the UK economy creating job opportunities and developing skills to drive growth.”
Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, founder of the UK StartUp Awards, praised the winners, noting that this year's national winners not only showcase the best of UK entrepreneurship but also serve as inspiring role models for others considering starting a business. He said:
“We’ve had some fantastic businesses apply this year and the winners at the first-ever UK final represent the ‘best of the best’ entrepreneurial new businesses from all nations and regions. From innovative ventures developing AI, Cleantech, and MedTech to outstanding firms in sectors such as consumer products, fashion and beauty, and tourism and leisure, those that have won this year’s awards demonstrate the incredible entrepreneurial talent that exists across the UK.”
The UK StartUp Awards winners are:
UK StartUp of the Year -HIVED
Agritech and Foodtech StartUp of the Year -UNDO
AI StartUp of the Year -Scooch Pet
Business to Business StartUp of the Year -Construct Tuition
Business, Consulting & Management StartUp of the Year -Integrity HSE
Cleantech StartUp of the Year -LabCycle
Construction and Building Services StartUp of the Year -Wellspring Homes
Consumer Products StartUp of the Year -Citizens of Soil
Consumer Services StartUp of the Year -HIVED
Creative StartUp of the Year -Splatter Art Studio
Digital StartUp of the Year -Launchpad AI
Education and Training StartUp of the Year -Goggleminds
Equity-Backed StartUp of the Year -Heatio
Fashion and Beauty StartUp of the Year -Falling Leaf Clothing
Fintech StartUp of the Year -Plend
Food and Drink StartUp of the Year -Veg Life
Global StartUp of the Year -Ever Resource
Graduate StartUp of the Year -Choppity
Green StartUp of the Year -CCU International
Health and Wellbeing StartUp of the Year -JAAQ
Hospitality and Events StartUp of the Year -Opulence
Innovative StartUp of the Year - AntennaWare
Manufacturing and Engineering StartUp of the Year -The Dubs Universe
Marketing, Advertising and PR StartUp of the Year -Clue Content
Media and Entertainment StartUp of the Year -ReadyAimFire
Medtech and Healthtech StartUp of the Year -Occuity
Mobile and Emerging Technologies StartUp of the Year -Settld
Professional Services StartUp of the Year -Remoo Mortgages
Retail and E-Commerce StartUp of the Year -Basket
Rising Star Award -Voda
Rural StartUp of the Year -Woodcote Events
Social Enterprise StartUp of the Year -Deaf Village North West
Spacetech StartUp of the Year -Pan Galactic Developments
StartUp For Good Award -Silence Speaks
Tourism and Leisure StartUp of the Year -Lovetovisit.com
Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Ciara McGurk,Tallow + Ash
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.