RBC Logistics awarded prestigious Safe Contractor Accreditation

RBC Logistics, a specialist in White Glove, 2 Man, and Final Mile delivery, has been awarded the Safe Contractor accreditation, recognising its exceptional commitment to health and safety practices.

The efforts of Vanessa Hodgson and Umar Shahzad Khan were instrumental in securing this accreditation, which highlights RBC Logistics' ability to maintain the highest safety standards.

The Safe Contractor scheme, operated by Alcumus SafeContractor, is a rigorous health and safety accreditation program that sets high standards for contractors across various industries in the United Kingdom. To achieve this accreditation, companies must demonstrate a strong track record of implementing and maintaining comprehensive health and safety policies, procedures, and practices.

Vanessa and Umar from RBC Logistics

Vanessa Hodgson, a representative of RBC Logistics, part of the RBC Group expressed her pride in the company's achievement: "We are thrilled to have received the Safe Contractor accreditation. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our employees, clients, and partners. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who consistently prioritise safety in every aspect of our operations."

The company particularly acknowledged the efforts of Kulwinder Singh Johal and Umar Shahzad Khan from the Quality, Health and Safety department at RBC, who played a crucial role in helping RBC Logistics secure this accreditation. His diligence and attention to detail in ensuring that the company met and exceeded the necessary health and safety standards were instrumental in this success.

RBC Logistics' specialisation in White Glove Delivery, 2 Man Delivery, and Final Mile services demands a heightened focus on safety, as these services often involve handling delicate, high-value, or oversized items. The Safe Contractor accreditation underscores the company's ability to deliver these services while maintaining the highest safety standards, providing clients with added peace of mind.

The accreditation process involved a comprehensive review of RBC Logistics' health and safety documentation, including risk assessments, method statements, and training records. The company's adherence to best practices, combined with its proactive approach to identifying and mitigating potential risks, ultimately led to its success in achieving this recognition.

Looking ahead, RBC Logistics remains committed to continually improving its health and safety practices and maintaining its Safe Contractor accreditation. The company views this achievement not as an endpoint, but as a milestone in its ongoing journey to provide the safest, most reliable logistics services to its clients.