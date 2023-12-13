Platinum status for college in Ragdale Hall excellence scheme

Students and lecturers at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) are celebrating following news that they have been awarded ‘Platinum College of Excellence’ status as part of a programme to support training run by wellness specialists Ragdale Hall Spa.

The college has achieved this status by consistently providing qualified professional therapist candidates to Ragdale Hall Spa who have successfully secured employment after completing their studies with NWSLC. Success in the scheme enables students to benefit from work experience, workshops in facial and massage techniques, and provides access to professional development opportunities for college tutors.

Rachel Atkins, Beauty Therapy tutor at NWSLC said, “Our students regularly perform well in trade tests to secure work placements at Ragdale Hall Spa and demonstrate that they have the skills and the confidence to make the leap into a professional, commercial setting. We have also been successful in the ‘Student of Excellence’ competitions in which previous students have secured top places.”

Five students from the college have been offered a week’s work experience at Ragdale Hall after successfully completing a trade test and interview.

Lynne-Marie Benzie, Training and Development Supervisor at Ragdale Hall Spa said, “NWSLC has been awarded ‘Platinum College of Excellence’ status due to the tutors' dedication to their students' motivation and progression into industry by ensuring all opportunities are open to them by means of continued communication with Ragdale Hall Spa. Each year we visit the students at college to carry out a career presentation, workshop and evaluate the skills of those who are interested in work placement with us – a valuable opportunity to experience one of the UK's busiest and most highly regarded spa beauty environments, hopefully leading to their employment at the end of their course”.

Ragdale Hall Spa delivered a career presentation for all Level 3 beauty therapy students and offered work experience to students who are interested in pursuing a career with the organisation once they are qualified. Five former students from the college are currently employed at Ragdale Hall in a variety of roles. Emily Adlam, a previous excellence award winner, has recently moved on to the London Wellness Academy.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “This excellent relationship between the college and Ragdale Hall Spa is a prime example of how we directly supply businesses with the skilled individuals that they need. We welcome approaches from local, regional, and national employers of all sizes and look forward to helping them to find the right candidates. Credit is due to our beauty team for maintaining a high-profile status within this scheme over many years.”