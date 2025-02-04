Oakham Pest Control's Shaun Muller earns industry board appointment

shaun muller with their van

Oakham Pest Control Ltd. is making waves, and its Director, Shaun Muller, is at the forefront.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A strong advocate for small businesses and a champion of digital innovation within the pest control sector, Shaun Muller has now been recognized with a well-deserved appointment to an industry board, promising to bring his forward-thinking approach to a wider stage.

Oakham Pest Control Ltd. is making waves, and its Director, Shaun Muller, is at the forefront. A strong advocate for small businesses and a champion of digital innovation within the pest control sector, Shaun Muller has now been recognized with a well-deserved appointment to an industry board, promising to bring his forward-thinking approach to a wider stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Muller, Director and Technician at Oakham Pest Control Ltd, has joined the NPTA board to advocate for small pest control businesses and ensure their voices are heard. Based in Rutland, Shaun has been passionately involved in the pest control industry since 2020. Under his leadership, Oakham Pest Control has grown into a trusted family-run business known for providing tailored pest solutions across commercial and domestic sectors.

Shaun holds an RSPH Level 2 Award in Pest Management and a range of certifications, including principles of rodent and insect control, food safety, and wasp management. Beyond his technical expertise, Shaun is a prominent content creator in the industry, using platforms like LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to raise awareness and share best practices in pest control.

In addition to his commitment to the profession, Shaun emphasizes the importance of health, fitness, and mental well-being in the industry. His dedication extends to inspiring the next generation, including his son, who is already enthusiastic about following in his footsteps.

Shaun’s appointment aligns with the NPTA’s vision to champion businesses of all sizes and promote innovation and sustainability within the pest control industry. He joins npta to make sure the voices of the small traders are heard!

https://www.oakham-pestcontrol.co.uk