New pizza restaurant and bar to open in Melton next month

The new Crafty Slice Co pizza restaurant and bar in Melton EMN-210618-131455001

Crafty Slice Co should be open for the first weekend in July with a dozen new jobs being created initially.

It is part of the Elmesthorpe Brewery chain, which now has 13 sites, and will serve up stone-baked pizzas and a selection of draught craft beers from the attractive Burton Street grade two listed building.

Nirad Solanki, one of the co-owners, told the Melton Times: “The character of the building sold it for me.

“And we’re slap bang in the middle of the town centre.

“We want to create a bar and a restaurant rather than just a restaurant.

“If you want to come in and have some craft beer you are not obliged to have a pizza as well.”

The company’s own sourced coffee blends will be served alongside classic and signature pizzas with specially sourced ingredients such as Hungarian smoked sausage and pimento peppers.

The owners are keen to attract a lunchtime crowd with special deals with made available.

The building has been fully redecorated inside and there have been a number of interior changes, with a greater seating capacity than before.

Nirad commented: “At the rear we’ve made a lovely function room which has bi-fold doors onto the terrace and it can accommodate 75 to 80 people.

“This can be used by anyone wanting to organise family events such as Christenings or private birthday parties and the room has been completely segregated off.”