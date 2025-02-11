Gates Garden Centre at Cold Overton

The 75-year-old Gates Garden Centre, based at Cold Overton, is to open a second outlet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dobbies Stapleton – formerly known as Woodlands Garden Centre – near Hinckley has been converted to Gates Woodlands Hinckley.

The business will continue to serve gardeners and shoppers from across the region, with the existing team remaining in place, bringing their expert knowledge and dedication to exceptional customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the expansion of the site with additional products and services, there will also be a recruitment drive for new keen and talented team members.

Managing director, Nigel Gates, commented: “The Gates team are excited to collaborate with their new colleagues, enhancing and expanding the existing infrastructure to deliver the signature Gates brand experience at this much-loved garden centre.”

Following a brief refurbishment period, the centre is expected to reopen at the end of this month, retaining all shop-in-shop concessions to ensure a seamless and familiar experience for visitors.