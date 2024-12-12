Evans Halshaw adds Hyundai leicester to its portfolio

This will be the fourth Hyundai store for Lithia UK, following acquisition from Sturgess Motor Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading car retailer Evans Halshaw has added a fourth Hyundai dealership to its portfolio, following an acquisition of the site from Sturgess Motor Group.

The store, which sells new and used cars, will reopen as Evans Halshaw Hyundai Leicester on 11th December 2024, expanding Lithia UK’s retail footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Armstrong, Managing Director of Evans Halshaw, said “We are delighted to expand our Hyundai network with a fourth store and look forward to welcoming colleagues to the business.”

Evans Halshaw Hyundai

David Lucas, Group Vice President at Evans Halshaw, added: “Hyundai has established themselves in the UK as a much-loved brand that produces well-built, comfortable and practical cars. They have placed a lot of emphasis on designing and engineering the best SUVs that they can, creating a variety of size vehicles that cater to all kinds of lifestyles. With the i10 and BAYON models having just launched and a target to have 10% global market share in EV sales by 2025, it’s a great time to grow our Hyundai presence.”

The store will continue to be specialists in all things Hyundai so existing customers still have a local place to service their cars. Sales and Motability customers will also be able to continue their buying journey at Evans Halshaw Hyundai Leicester.

For more information visit https://www.evanshalshaw.com