I had the privilege of seeing The Melton Musical Theatre Company’s (TMMTC) production of ‘Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical’ during a dress run, and even without the full lighting and set design, I was absolutely captivated.

And if this was the show without those extra dramatic touches - imagine how it's going to hit with the stunning set and lighting, especially with the talented duo, James Pritchard and Neil Westley, working their magic.

The musical direction of this production deserves a special mention.

Rachael Wilson’s work as Musical Director truly elevates the entire show - with the ensemble harmonies sounding so precise and chilling.

Directed by Jak Beasley, who has worked his magic on TMMTC’s Beauty and the Beast and SKY Theatre’s Les Mis Jr and Phantom of the Opera, this Jekyll and Hyde is a much darker take than you might expect.

It’s ‘Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical’, but not as you know it - fear not, though, the classic songs are all there, bringing you right back to the emotional highs you expect.

The show opens with Utterson (played by Ross Woods) guiding us into the story, quickly followed by the first ensemble number, “Facade,” which truly took my breath away.

The harmonies were so chilling that they instantly set the tone for the darkness that was to come.

As the characters were introduced, we got our first love song between Emma (Jasmine Peveritt) and Jekyll (Charlie Harris), which was nothing short of beautiful.

We were then introduced to Lucy (Amy Beale) and the red rat girls, a scene that highlighted the polar opposites of Emma and Lucy’s characters.

Amy’s portrayal of Lucy brought out the raw, darker side of Jekyll, contrasting beautifully with the love and warmth Emma represents.

Then came my favourite song of the evening - ‘Alive’.

I won’t spoil it, but Charlie Harris’s portrayal of Hyde was mesmerising.

His transformation was jaw-dropping, and his vocals were nothing short of phenomenal.

Some of the murder scenes had me genuinely concerned for the actors – they were so believable, I was on the edge of my seat.

Another of my favourite moments was ‘Confrontation’.

Watching Charlie seamlessly shift between Jekyll and Hyde within one song was absolutely mesmerising, and the ensemble’s musical precision added to the eerie atmosphere.

The performance left me in awe.

Also, not to forget; Amy and Jasmine both did a phenomenal job representing the two sides of Jekyll and Hyde through their performance of ‘In his eyes’ - capturing the complexity of their characters’ love for Jekyll/Hyde with authenticity.

There were fantastic performances throughout the show, and while I can't mention every single one, the entire cast deserves a huge round of applause.

They've done an incredible job, especially with the short space of time they've had to bring this dark, thrilling story to life.

If this dress run is anything to go by, Jekyll and Hyde is going to be a must-see.

The show runs from tomorrow (Wednesday) every night until Saturday – click HERE to buy tickets.