Strum with Melstrum: Ukulele Orchestra comes to Burton Lazars
Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra Open Evening.
Do you have a ukulele, unloved and unstrummed in the back of a cupboard?
Melstrum is giving you the chance to take out that neglected instrument to play and sing along with them at an Open Evening, on Tuesday, 17th November at Burton Lazars Village Hall, 7.30pm.
All welcome. Even if you only know one or two chords, playing in a group gives you confidence. The group is friendly and the aim is to have fun. They are hoping to recruit some new members.
If you are interested, please get in touch beforehand, either email on [email protected] or call Gill for a chat on 07969 061561.
