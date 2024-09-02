Strum with Melstrum: Ukulele Orchestra comes to Burton Lazars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra Open Evening.

Do you have a ukulele, unloved and unstrummed in the back of a cupboard?

Melstrum is giving you the chance to take out that neglected instrument to play and sing along with them at an Open Evening, on Tuesday, 17th November at Burton Lazars Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All welcome. Even if you only know one or two chords, playing in a group gives you confidence. The group is friendly and the aim is to have fun. They are hoping to recruit some new members.

If you are interested, please get in touch beforehand, either email on [email protected] or call Gill for a chat on 07969 061561.