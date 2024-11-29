Ragdale Hall unveils magical, nature-inspired Christmas decor by local florist Sophie Cullumbine

This Christmas sees, Ragdale Hall Spa transforming into a festive haven of natural beauty, thanks to the creative artistry of local florist Sophie Cullumbine of Sophie’s Flower Company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Friday, guests can experience a magical array of Christmas decorations inspired by Ragdale’s own bespoke Christmas illustration. Each design has been thoughtfully crafted by Cullumbine, a Ragdale Hall country club member, using locally sourced foliage andseasonal elements from the spa’s own grounds.

Designed to bring the spirit of a traditional English Christmas to life, the installation features a delightful mix of dried seed heads, teasels, hydrangeas, wild carrot, and twisted willow. In collaboration with Head Gardener Lee, Cullumbine carefully foraged for sustainable materials on the estate, resulting in enchanting decor that is as eco-friendly as it is beautiful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Ragdale Hall’s commitment to sustainability, every arrangement is created with foam-free techniques, honouring both the environment and the beauty of natural materials.

The breath taking entrance

“We are thrilled to showcase Sophie’s talent and to offer our guests a holiday atmosphere thatcombines elegance with the rustic charm of our grounds,” said Rachael Ballard of Ragdale Hall. “It’s a perfect representation of our commitment to sustainability and our dedication to supporting localartisans.

”A Season to Remember Visitors are invited to celebrate the season at Ragdale Hall, where they’ll find stunning, handcrafted decorations that capture the warmth and wonder of the holidays.

For more details, visit Ragdale Hall this coming month to see the hall in full festive splendour.

About Sophie Cullumbine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stunning reception, with a mantel of dried flowers and fresh foliage from the gardens...

Sophie Cullumbine is the founder of award winning Sophie’s Flower Company, known for her distinctive floral designs that marry natural beauty with a modern twist. A member of the Ragdale Hall community, Sophie is passionate about sustainable floristry and creating inspiring, eco-friendly designs. You can find more about her here: www.sophiesflowerco.co.ukFor more information or to arrange a visit, contact Ragdale Hall - 01664 434831