Enjoy a taste of the Paris Olympics at Wyfordby Church Flower Festival
Following the success of the Flower Festival at Wyfordby Church last year, the event is to be repeated this weekend 29th and 30th of June.
The festival will run from 11am to 4pm on both days, with refreshments served throughout.
The theme this year is 'Paris 2024', a nod to the forthcoming Olympic Games.
Villagers and supporters have been busy planning and arranging their creations and look forward to welcoming visitors over the two days.
All profits from the festival will help to fund the maintenance of the Grade 2 listed church building.
On Sunday, there will be an outdoor Holy Communion service at 11am, when Rev David Cowie will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his ordination.
