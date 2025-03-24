Egg-citement builds as Eggbert's Easter Egg Trail at Sundown returns

Robin Hood’s Merry Adventure at Sundown Adventureland

Returning for another year of egg-citement and fun, Sundown Adventureland’s Eggbert’s Easter Egg Trail returns to the theme park for the under 10s from 29th March until 20th April.

The trail asks little explorers find all Eggberts friends that are secretly stashed away all over the attraction in Retford. Take on the search and look for cracking clues at all of Sundown’s play areas from Fort Apache to Market Square and Storybook Village to Angry Birds Activity Park.

Once completed, all children receive a sweet Easter treat at Pumpkin Patch Cafe to enjoy as they explore the rest of the vast park, which has over 30 attractions including rides, interactive areas and themed play areas. Tractor Ride, Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Sunnydown Farm and the multiple indoor soft plays are popular with visitors of all ages.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Eggbert’s Easter Trail is a very popular event at Sundown and because it involves roaming the park and finding eggs, it’s a wonderful chance to see everything we have to offer and find your favourite part of our family-owned park.

Ostrich Safari at Sundown Adventureland

“Our grandparents started Sundown over half a century ago and we love to see different generations of families returning together and commenting that it still has the same whimsical and magical feeling and encourages imagination in little ones.”

With Mother’s Day also falling so close to Easter, families can enjoy a visit to the Eggbert’s Easter Egg Trail for even less by making the most of Sundown’s Mother’s Day offer, where mums enter for £10 over 29th and 30th March.

The Four Seasons Arena’s large seating area is perfect for picnics and for taking shelter against any April showers, whilst doubling as a meet-and-greet space for Eggbert, who poses for pictures with families.

To fuel families for a busy day, Sundown has several food and drink outlets across the park, including Pumpkin Patch Cafe and Crash Landings, the ultimate indoor soft play, which serves a selection of refreshments, breakfast rolls, sandwiches and hot lunches.

Monkey Mayhem Driving School at Sundown Adventureland

For those looking for an extended Easter break and the opportunity to visit Sundown Adventureland multiple times, Wild Acre Village, Sundown’s onsite accommodation includes lodges which sleep up to 5-10 people, with self-catering cooking facilities and hot tubs with selected lodges.

Booking options include long weekends and week-long holidays ideal for the school holidays and visitors also receive entry to the park for the entirety of their visit at no extra cost.

Due to popularity, it is advised visitors book tickets in advance and to book or check opening hours, please visit: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk.

For more information and prices on Wild Acre Village, visit: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk/wild-acre-village/