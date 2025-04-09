Final laps of a previous CiCLE Classic in Melton Mowbray

The thrilling finish to the big annual cycling race will not take place this year in Melton Mowbray due to road closures associated with the building of the town’s partial bypass.

Flooding washed out last year’s CiCLE Classic so this will be the second year running Melton has been denied an event which brings thousands of people into town every April.

It is clearly a blow for the local economy with all the extra visitors using local cafes, restaurants, pubs and shops when they come to enjoy the race finale.

The event traditionally starts in Oakham and this year it will begin and finish in the Rutland town on Sunday April 27.

The amended route for this year's CiCLE Classic with the start and finish in Oakham

Organisers say they were forced to make 11th hour amendments to the route due to the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR) project and it was not possible to hold the usual finish in Sherrard Street in Melton.

They are hopeful that the finish will return to Melton Mowbray in 2026.

Villagers in the Melton area can still watch this year’s race as it passes through Wymondham, Stapleford, Leesthorpe, Pickwell, Little Dalby, Somerby, Burrough on the Hill, Knossington, Cold Overton and Langham.

The 19th edition of the Sigma Sports/ Schwalbe Rutland International CiCLE Classic has 33 teams packed with high quality riders.

Race director Coilin Clews thanked Rutland County Council for stepping in to ensure the event could still go ahead this year.

He said: “Following the disappointment of last year’s race having to be cancelled on the day owing to severe floods over much of the 180km course, enthusiasm for this year’s race seems greater than ever.

"Whilst many long standing races in Britain are falling by the wayside due to falling participation numbers, the CiCLE Classic continues to buck the trend with over eight teams in addition to those accepted to compete, having to be turned away once again.

"We pride ourselves that our race is unique, and with the ‘Classics’ season in full swing in Europe the CiCLE Classic is way up there in popularity and following.”

Some legends of the sport have taken part in the event over the years, including Mark Cavendish, Mads Pederson, Tom Pidcock and Peter Segan.