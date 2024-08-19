Great British Sewing Bee star unveils Highcross' Love of Art event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brogan Allard, finalist of the BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee in 2022, has today (19 August) unveiled Highcross Shopping Centre’s summer event, the ‘Love of Art’.

The BBC star and former secondary school teacher, originally from Edinburgh but now living in Leicestershire, shot to fame when she appeared in season 8 of the popular competitive reality TV show alongside 12 other amateur sewers.

Since her appearance, the local crafting icon has amassed an audience of over 90,000 on Instagram, leading to the release of her own book, Dopamine Dressmaking, centred around her love of colour, crafts and design.

Alongside Jo Tallack, Highcross’ senior general manager, Brogan officially launched the event by cutting the ribbon and welcoming a series of excited shoppers inside to experience the event that pays homage to the city’s creative heritage, and its future.

Running from 19 to 26 August, and located in a unit on the lower mall near Damaged Society, the event showcases the work of 16 talented artists in a free-roaming art gallery, while also giving shoppers the opportunity to try out a series of arts and crafts workshops during ticketed sessions.

The drop-in gallery features displays from a variety of Leicestershire-based artists, including painters, sketchers and fashion designers, with local names like artist and printmaker, Mariam Laher, DMU textiles graduate, Sam Thornton, and multi-disciplinary illustrator, Samantha Jayne Peberdy, each exhibiting unique works.

In addition to a themed selfie station and colouring wall, which – once complete – will reveal a surprise message, free exclusive workshops will see shoppers take part in one-hour crafting masterclasses.

While all 21 workshops, from portrait painting and mosaicking, to pizza decorating and embroidery, have already sold out, shoppers can still experience live art being created thanks to local ‘Tipperley Hill’ creatives, Roz and Abi.

For one day only (19 August), the duo will be creating a number of works of art for shoppers to watch come to life, providing a vibrant backdrop to the selfie station.

Commenting on the launch of the event, Jo Tallack, said:

“We’re delighted to have had local Sewing Bee star, Brogan, down to officially unveil our ‘Love of Art’ event. As an icon for creativity and craftsmanship, Brogan really does embody all that is great about this thriving artistic community we have here in Leicestershire and we’re proud that she represents the talent on offer.

“We were pleased to see so many shoppers, of all ages, here for the opening, with people already enjoying the roaming art gallery learning about our chosen artists, and their unique disciplines. Our colouring wall is also starting to fill up nicely, the themed selfie station has seen plenty of action and we’ve already sold out all 21 workshops. I for one can’t wait to see what amazing creations our shoppers make, all while making lasting memories with friends and family.”

Brogan, added:

“For as long as I remember, arts and crafts have been a real passion of mine. Getting the chance to bring that to life on screen in the Great British Sewing Bee all those years ago has meant that opportunities like this with Highcross, where I get to talk about my ‘love of art’, are now a part of my day-to-day life. It’s also opened so many doors for me to express my flair for design, including the upcoming launch of my very first book, Dopamine Dressmaking.

“It’s been such an honour to have been a part of the opening of Love of Art; an event that aims to both shine a line on the incredibly talented people in our county, while also demonstrating the pure joy that getting crafty can bring. Just like many of these shoppers, I too began this exciting journey by practising new skills and throwing myself into new disciplines. So, who knows, we might just have our next sewing contestant, or creative genius, on our hands!”

Booking for the free-roaming gallery is not required, and walk-ins are encouraged.

For further information about other events taking place at Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.