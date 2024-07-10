This video More videos

Watch as the offender bangs repeatedly at the property’s front window, before igniting a huge blaze in the home.

Shocking footage shows the moment a person started a fire in a family home which killed a 26-year-old man and critically injured two other family members.

A person wearing dark clothing can be seen approaching the home carrying what police believe to be a petrol canister. The offender is then seen smashing the window and deliberately starting a fire, before running away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Akashdeep Singh, 26, was pronounced dead at hospital. A 52-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy remain in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Two men, one in his 50s, and a second in his 20s, were discharged from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Fire damage inside the family home. | West Midlands Police

Investigators launched a murder enquiry following the arson attack at the home in Plascom Road, East Park in Wolverhampton in the early hours of June 25.