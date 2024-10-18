Sambourne House hosts spine-tingling Twilight Tours (photo: Kevin Moran)

From a giant polka dot pumpkin to a rampaging Godzilla and the World of Tim Burton, there’s so much half term fun on offer here

High Street Kensington is set to become London’s Halloween capital this half term with a week-long, spook-filled programme between October 25 and 31. The scary treats include a mega-sized inflatable looming over the tube station, a free ‘win-a-treat’ Halloween hunt through the streets and a family-inspired Farmer’s Market filled with autumnal food, crafts, pumpkin decorating and face painting (Sunday, October 27) all part of the line-up. Then on October 31, All Hallow’s Eve itself, there will be a free extravaganza of spooky street-theatre with entertainers galore and trick-or-treating.

Alongside the special events, and throughout half term week, visitors will be able to view a stellar show of elaborate Halloween installations. More creepy creativity will take place in the key attractions and nearby Royal Parks where visitors can enjoy more Halloween inspired events.

The World of Tim Burton exhibition

Face to face with Godzilla at Japan House

Hot on the heels of the release of the 2024 follow-up film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, experience the works of the filmmaking master at the Design Museum. From October 25 the venue will unveil The World of Tim Burton exhibition – a celebration of the design of his unique aesthetic and madly grotesque films from the last four decades (tickets £22 adults, £11 children and under 6yrs free). Alongside the exhibition, children can join a number of ‘Design Camp’ workshops associated with the exhibition throughout half term week. See www.designmuseum.org for more information.

Godzilla invades Japan House London

On display in the Japan House London until October 31 is a two-metre tall statue of Godzilla. Originally created as a giant, destructive creature rampaging around post-war Japan, Godzilla has since become a beloved cinematic legend starring in 37 Japanese and American films. The statue, created using one of the original moulds from producer Toho’s ‘Heisei’ series of films in the franchise, is part of the venue’s event series celebrating the 70th anniversary of the 1954 film Godzilla. See www.japanhouse.co.uk for more information.

Royal Parks’ Halloween line-up

Discover The World of Tim Burton at the Design Museum’s exhibition

For quirky Halloween must-sees, schedule time to visit the Royal Parks of Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park. Artist Yayoi Kusama’s striking yellow and black polka dot installation will remain in situ beside the Round Pond at Kensington Gardens until November 3. While Hyde Park’s Hair-raising Halloween Discovery Days (October 29-31, from 11-3.30pm) will run throughout half term. See www.royalparks.org.uk for details.

Spooks at Sambourne House

Halloween family fun is also on offer at Victorian family home Sambourne House, which has a variety of craft activities for children aged 5-10yrs on October 28, between 2-4pm, tickets £5 per child. Accompanying adults (one adult per child) free with admission to the historic house included). On October 31 adults can join Mrs Sambourne for an evening of intrigue including a ghostly tour, a short film and a welcome drink. Tickets £20 per person. See www.rbkc.gov.uk/museums for more information.

For more information about the Halloween line-up, visit highstreetkensington.co.uk/halloween