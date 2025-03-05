Wymeswold Cons stay unbeaten for Syston & District Skittle League season

Long Alley Skittles

Champions Wymeswold Cons remained unbeaten for the season in the Syston & District Skittle League 2024/25.

Champions, Wymeswold Cons were already assured of the League title heading into the final game away at Syston Social Club and took the first two legs to ensure their unbeaten League record this season remained intact.

However, the home side have an excellent record on their own alley and recovered to take the final two legs and share the points on the night. Ken Renshaw's 26 top scored for the home side with Wymeswold's Dave Cox taking the honours for the away side with 25.

Sileby Workos A were unable to raise a side for the visit to League runners-up, Syston Cons A and subsequently forfeited the points. It was a disappointing end to the season for a team that have consistently struggled to field a regular line-up due to unfortunate illness as well as work commitments.

Top House recorded their fourth consecutive victory at home with a 3-1 win against visitors Carington Arms .. a win which saw them leap several places into a fourth placed finish which I believe to be their highest ever League placing It's a great effort on an alley which I continue to label as "notoriously difficult" .. indeed, the home side have failed to break the 100 aggregate pin barrier in all twelve home games this season in contrast to their away performances where they have scored in excess of 100 pins in 7 of the 9 matches .. only three visiting teams managed to surpass the 100 pin mark on the Top House alley this season.

Barrow Cons warmed up for their Porter Cup semi-final this week with a 3-1 victory at home against Syston Cons A. in doing so, not only did they comfortably exceed their highest four leg aggregate pin total for the season. It was, in fact, their highest aggregate since the League returned from covid in 2021 .. the game looked in the balance at 1-1 but the home side posted competitive totals in the final two legs to secure the win .. Daz Wright top scored for the home side with 26 while Ash Green also scored 26 for the visitors.

Carington Cons and Queniborough Wanderers shared the points at the British Legion as the home side ended the season without a win in their last 9 games. their last win coming in the corresponding fixture on Matchday # 9 on the 22 November. Queniborough recovered from a sub-20 opening leg to establish a 2-1 lead before the home side chased down their target in the final leg to secure the draw. Colin Pembleton top scored for the visitors with 25.

Final weekly results from Matchday # 18 played on 28th February ...

Syston Social Club 2-2 Wymeswold Cons

Syston Cons B 4-0 Sileby Workos A

Top House 3-1 Carington Arms

Barrow Cons 3-1 Syston Cons A

Carington Cons 2-2 Queniborough Wanderers