Syston & District Skittle League members fighting hard to preserve the game

Long Alley Skittles

As we approach the end of another League season in the long history of this most traditional of English pub pastimes, I'd like to use this platform to raise awareness of the current status of the game and what we're doing to try and preserve the tradition within the local community.

Those among us that have played and continue to play over many years are painfully aware of the dozens of alleys that have disappeared over the last few decades. Pub culture has changed dramatically over that time and it's hard to argue with the economics that has necessitated diversity into the restaurant business to allow the pub itself in many cases to survive. As a result, many alleys disappeared as they were given over to additional dining space. In many pubs these alleys still exist and we have long since accepted they will never be returned to functional skittle alleys.

As if the trend of dwindling numbers of alleys wasn't bad enough, along came COVID to put the proverbial boot in yet again. This was a double whammy in the sense that we lost further alleys as well as large numbers of playing members that, during the lockdown periods, just got used to not venturing out and socialising in the way that they used to. Many have not returned to the pubs and the pastimes that they used to enjoy and it's true to say that skittles has not been the only sufferer along the way. Many traditional pub games have suffered with darts and pool leagues among others across the county forced to fold through lack of interest post COVID.

As of this moment, the local skittles leagues continue to exist through the hard work, enthusiasm and persistence of the relevant Committees and the playing membership. The Syston & District League currently has 10 existing teams playing out of 8 alleys with a playing membership of over 100. Games are now six a side and played on a Friday night and usually consume a timeframe of between 8.30 -9.45pm. Suppers generally are self-funded by the home teams and supplied by the venue, hot or cold. They're a nice to have on a cold winter evening but they are not compulsory.

Skittles nights remain a great way to socialise, put the world to rights, discuss your troubles and debate the weekend of sport ahead. If you're a former player looking to get back into the game or someone that's always just wanted to have a go and can get a bunch of like-minded friends to either join an existing team or form a new team then please feel free to contact me by e-mail at [email protected] to discuss further. I am happy to answer any questions and also provide assistance to find a suitable team or venue if required. We also have a Facebook page and a website which are both updated weekly with latest news, results, match reports and stats and can be found at :

Chris Buxton

Chairman, Syston & District Skittle League