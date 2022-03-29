Plans to provide an unforgettable course as Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic nears

The CiCLE Classic returns next month. Photo: Tim Williams

With 34 teams now confirmed and riders from 18 different countries listed, organisers of the 16th edition of the Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic are striving to provide an unforgettable course.

After a forced absence of two years owing to the COVID pandemic, the race will finally take to the roads of Rutland and East Leicestershire again on Sunday, April 24.

The race once again holds the position of being the only International single day cycle road race for Elite Men in Britain, fitting in alongside the prestigious multi-stage Tour of Britain as the UK’s only UCI (International Cycling Union) calendar races.

The organisers are therefore keener than ever to provide an unforgettable course and challenge for the International competitors to face, and create an experience for the many thousands of spectators expected to line the 183.5 kms route, on both roads and tracks between the towns of Oakham in Rutland and the finish in Melton Mowbray.

The race will be flagged away by the area’s MP, Alicia Kearns, from Oakham Market Place at 11am and will then be greeted at its finish by Melton’s Mayor, Coun Peter Faulknerm who will assist in presenting the prize awards to the winners.

Once again Dickinson & Morris will provide a special Pork Pie to the first rider to pass the finish line on the race’s first entry to Melton after nearly five hours of racing, but it will not be until a further 17 kms, and 20 minutes of racing that the final winner will be known.

Who are the teams competing at the CiCLE Classic?

Along the way the competitors will have plenty of other incentives to race with special awards along the route.

Firstly, courtesy of Wymondham Windmill and Brentingby Gin, during the four laps of Wymondham village which will again enliven the early stages of the race before returning to Rutland where at Teigh the first rider back into the county will receive a bottle of Osprey Migration Gin.

This award will be courtesy of Oakham Wines who also donate a cash award on the reverse passage of the start line in Oakham High Street.

A totally free to spectate sporting spectacle, the CiCLE Classic will see a massive field of 176 riders.

The largest cycle road race field to be assembled in Britain this year.

In addition to Giant (Rutland Water) and Schwalbe (UK as major sponsors of the event for a record eighth year, local companies Metaltech Engineering sponsor once again several of the special sector for which the race is renowned.

Melton BID sponsor the finishing straight in Sherrard Street Melton, and Pearces Jewellers, sponsor the start and finish podium areas as well as the race timing vehicle ahead of the race all day.

Moores Estate Agents sponsor the race signage, Tim Norton Motors provide the officials vehicles for a record 16 th year, Bioracer UK sponsor the King of the Bergs (Hills) competition and winners jerseys.

Carter Legrand Wealth Strategies of Nottingham join the race this year as sponsor of the East Midlands Regional team, providing an opportunity for aspiring riders from smaller clubs to participate in a race of this stature for the first time, something that would not otherwise be available to them.

The Grainstore Brewery of Oakham also sponsor once again the more bizarre award of a riders weight in beer which will be contested in the village of Owston which, with its carnival spirit on race day and endless barbecues, is regarded as the heart of the CiCLE Classic.