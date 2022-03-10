Provisional list of teams for the Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic anounced

The Cicle Classic will return next month. Photo: Tim Williams

A provisional list of 34 teams accepted for this year’s Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic has been published.

With teams entered from across Great Britain as well as Spain, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Ireland and Latvia, the line-up may still be subject to a small degree of change should the current situation in Ukraine affect the ability of any of the teams expected to travel.

However, with just over six weeks to go before the 16th edition of the race, after an absence of two years, anticipation is heightening.

This year the race has once again been heavily oversubscribed with a number of teams having to be disappointed.

Several of the smaller domestic teams that have been accepted, also having to be limited to the minimum four riders that are required to start to enable the opportunity for as many of these groupings to participate.

“The continued popularity of the event is very gratifying to the organisation, enhanced this year by the wish by so many to see the event restart and everything get back to normal,” said race director Colin Clews.

"This fact being reflected not just by the teams and riders wishing to take part, but by many supporters of the race whose personal contributions have made the race possible once more.”

Recent changes made by the International Cycling Union to the maximum distance that the race can cover, has necessitated adaptions to the course from previous years, but additional passages of existing special sectors are promised as is a repeat of the successful introduction of the Wymondham circuits shortly after the race start.

All Britain’s top domestic teams will be represented at the race, with several smaller teams and clubs being given the opportunity to show their prowess on home soil against international competition.

In all, over 30 teams are expected to be on the start line in Oakham town centre at 11am on April 24.

As ever, the questions will then be just how many last the challenging 180km route to Melton, and who will cross the finish line first in Melton town centre some four and a half hours later?

Main sponsors of the event will remain for the eighth year The Giant Store (Rutland Water) and Schwalbe UK.

Amongst the main supporting sponsors on this occasion are Melton Bid, Pearces, Jewellers, Carter -Legrand Wealth Strategies, Metaltech Engineering, BioracerUK, Tim Norton Motors of Oakham, Manor farm Feeds (Owston), the Grainstore Brewery, Oakham Wines and Moores Estate Agents.