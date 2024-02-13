Melton's Izzy Pymm helps England to second place in British Isles international in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unlike the U18 International, there were no individual honours to play for.

The International is a series of matches between four teams from each of the nations - England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Izzy played with Leah Bamford (Folkestone), Rachel Tremlett (St Neots, England U25 captain) and Rebecca Moorbey (also St Neots, skip).

Izzy Pymm - back in international action for England again last weekend.

In the first session, on Saturday morning, England beat Wales 87-59 and Scotland beat Ireland 108-42 while the second session, on Saturday afternoon, saw England triumph over Ireland 107-51 and Scotland beat Wales 116-57.

The third session, played on Sunday morning determined the final positions, with Scotland and England both having won their first two matches.

Scotland just had the edge with a marginally bigger shots difference and so it proved in the match, with Scotland beating England 86-75 after some very tight games.

Wales beat Ireland 71-67 which gave Scotland a maximum of six points, making them overall champions, with England in second place.

In the County Men’s Inter-Club League, Melton had an overwhelming win at home against Barwell on Saturday, winning 162-63 and gaining a maximum 22 points.

Melton retain their second position in the league, but were unable to make any inroads into first-placed Charnwood’s lead as they also scored maximum points in their match.

Darren Elsom, Matt Smith and Jordan Butcher completely dominated their opposition on rink three, scoring a six, a five, three fours and four threes, which contributed to their overall victory with 41-7.

In contrast, it was a very close game on rink four for Dave Pick, Trevor Main and Keith Abbott, with the teams matching each other’s scores until a four in the final end gave the game to Melton by 16-15.

On rink five, Tyler King, Peter Farrow and Kyle Warrington eased ahead in the first half of the game and, although Barwell equalled the scores at 10 -10 in the 13th end, Melton completely closed them out in the next five ends, winning 21-10.

After a great start on rink six, with a seven in the second end, Alan Hickin, Tim Warrener and Ethan Giblett kept the scores coming, winning by 35-11.

On rink seven, Steve Kent, Gez Moore and John Robinson scored steadily throughout their game, winning 19-12, and on rink eight, M Jones, Richard Warrener and Mark Williams stormed ahead to 16-1 up after seven ends.

Barwell tried to come back with a four in the eighth end, but the Melton team reasserted themselves to win 30-8.

There are now just three matches left to play before the end of the season.