Melton Town and Holwell Sports prepare to get United Counties League season started

Neil Miller's Sports host Hucknall this weekend.

Both play on Saturday, but at different times due to their respective matches being part of the United Counties League Groundhop, which is organised by GroundhopUK and sees football fans able to attend a series of matches in succession around the UCL patch.

Holwell are up first, their home game with Hucknall Town due to kick off at 4.45pm on Saturday.

Melton then get their Premier Division North season started with a home game against Selston, that match starting at 7.30pm on Saturday evening.

Melton will be looking to build on last season’s seventh place finish, their second game of the season being at home to Heather St John’s on Wednesday night (3rd).