Georgia Holt heading to Commonwealth Games

Georgia Holt has selected to represent Team England at Para-Cycling in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo: Team England

The 22-year-old will be one of 35 cyclists representing Team England at Birmingham 2022, riding as pilot for Paralympic silver medallist and road world champion Sophie Unwin.

"I’m so excited and honoured,” she said.

"It’s a home Games, and as much of a home Games as it could possibly be, being in the West Midlands and Leicestershire being in the East Midlands.”

While Birmingham are hosting the Games, which run from July 28 to August 8, the track cyling takes place at London’s Lee Valley Velopark in London.