Louth racer Max plots course to British Superbikes glory

Motorcycle racer Max Stainton is looking to go even better after making a stunning debut season on two wheels last year.

His first year of track racing, the Louth rider won the No Limits Racing Metzeler Newcomer 600 Championship by a massive 147 points despite missing the first round at Snetterton.

Success last season inspired Max to aim high EMN-190802-154426002

He caught the road racing bug during a visit to the Norfolk circuit last March to watch his friend racing.

Inspired, Stainton applied for his ACU racing licence, and acquired it just before his first competitive race at Cadwell Park the following month.

This year Max is moving up to the more competitive Thundersports championship on his way to his ultimate ambition of racing British Superbikes by next year.

He is looking for more sponsorship to help fund the significant resources needed to compete at this level.

A young Max Stainton with his namesake and two-time world superbike champion Max Biaggi EMN-190802-154416002

Stainton’s first taste of the track came as a six-year-old in go karts, and he followed this with beach racing at Mablethorpe.

On the sand he won the 85cc championship before spending subsequent seasons in the 125cc and 250cc classes where he proved extremely competitive despite a limited budget.

Following his beach racing exploits he gained more race experience in moto-cross before a trip to watch his friend race brought another change of course.

He started from scratch and had to buy a 600cc Kawasaki bike along with everything else required for racing.

Dad Mark said: “At this point he had no sponsors and managed the first few rounds with the help of a very generous paddock who supplied him with spares to keep him going, as well as his mother and I who supported him.”

In his first year, Max raced at Cadwell Park, Donington Park, Anglesey, Croft and Oulton Park achieving an incredible 17 first places, two seconds, and one third-place finish.

At virtually all of these circuits he achieved pole positions and fastest laps.

Mark added: “Without his current sponsors WJ Road Markings, Wayne Stainton Plumbing and Heating, and Welton Aggregates, Max would not have been able to achieve such incredible results in such an expensive and competitive field and would like to thank both of them for the help and support they have given.

“Also his thanks go to Louth Tyre Services, McFarlands Engineering Supplies, Flash Paints, Robspeed Motorcycles, LMT Motorcycles, JWR Suspension and Automate who have all kept him on the road as well as his special thanks to all family members and friends who have supported him at every round.

“We would be delighted to hear from anyone who may be able to help him achieve his ultimate ambition.”

* To support Max’s Superbikes bid, call him on 07825 818173 or 07887 530679, or email staintma@aol.com