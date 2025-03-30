Melton Town's poor away form continues with defeat at AFC Mansfield.

Melton Town have not won away since October.

A lack of confidence, a poor surface and high winds combined to leave Melton Town beaten 1-0 at AFC Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conditions made any passing football impossible and Melton struggled from the off to get to grips with it.

In the 5th minute the hosts should have taken the lead when their keeper, Tipton, used the wind to send a ball over the defence and Mitchell went clear on goal but his poor control saw Alley able to close the gap enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few minutes later and Wakley received the ball just inside Mansfield's half before running diagonally across their defence before hitting a shot that needed a good save from Tipton. Mansfield kept the pressure on and a Mitchell freekick centrally saw him shoot around the wall and graze the post. Halfway through the first half and the ball was sent into Mitchell who knocked it wide to the unmarked Bates on the edge of the 6 yard box but he sprayed his effort wide.

Mitchell had a free header from 5 yards out that went over the bar and Batty had a run to the by-line before trying his luck which saw the ball fly across the goal. The deadlock was broken 4 minutes before the break when a corner was sent in low and Ingram ran onto it to smash it into the centre of the goal. The hosts continued their dominance in the second half and Ingram should have done better when he outmuscled the Melton defence, turned and his low shot was hit straight at the keeper.

Melton started to put pressure on Mansfield looking for the equaliser. 75th minute and a ball into the Mansfield box found Munakandafa with his back to goal, he laid it to King whose shot was well saved.

With six minutes to go Munakandafa's cross from the right found Wakley whose header was tipped over the bar. Into injury time and Meltons best chance came when a high ball into the area found Munakandafa on the edge of the 6 yard box, he quickly turned and could only find the keeper with his shot.