Melton Town slump to seventh straight defeat in freezing conditions.

Melton Town's dire form continued with a seventh straight loss.

Melton Town were beaten by AFC Mansfield as their worrying decline in form continued.

Calver was back from suspension and the bench welcomed two key players back from injury so the supporters were hopeful of a win.

The match started at a fast end to end pace in the freezing weather. Melton had the first chance in the 7th minute when a ball into Munakandafa who had his back to goal so laid it off to Walwyn-Alsop whose low shot was well saved by Turton.

The visitors first chance came in the 18th minute with a long ball to the edge of the Melton area, Mitchell turned inside Gilchrist and fired a shot towards the far corner of the goal before Harrison at full stretch palmed the ball over the bar.

The resulting corner went to the back post where the ball was chipped into Gray on the edge of the 6 yard box but his effort went high over the bar.

The rest of the first half became a stalemate with both teams not getting any rhythm together. Ten minutes into the second half and Melton should have taken the lead when Hayes played a cross into the box which just grazed the toe of Wakley and went safely into the keepers hands.

Then against the run of play a Mansfield counterattack saw Mitchell run down the left side before finding an unmarked Ryan Ingram who nodded into the net to put the visitors one up. The introduction of Edwards-John just after the hour saw his first touch take him to the by-line before trying his luck from a tight angle which the keeper scrambled away for a corner.

Melton pushed for the equaliser without really carving any clear cut chances and deep into injury-time were reduced to 10 men with the sending off of Gore for a second yellow. Another disappointing result which stretches Towns losing streak to 7 games. For saying the opposition were 3rd in the league it was a very even match and the return of some key players should mean that improvement in results are just around the corner. Melton visit Kimberley next Saturday with the expectation of 3 points.