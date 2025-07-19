Melton Town keep up unbeaten pre-season record

User (UGC) Submitted

Melton Town beat G.N.G. Oadby Town 2-1 after coming from behind.

The result meant it was four wins and a draw with the season starting in 7 days time.

Oadby started the more aggressively and carved out a few chances with Melton's defence proving strong until the 10th minute when Oadby went down the centre of the pitch and a through ball saw their striker go clean through one on one with Alley and he slotted it past the on-coming keeper.

The game evened itself out with both teams being creative up front. The second half saw Melton start to dominate the play and the inevitable equaliser came in the 51st minute when Alley sprayed out a lonf pass to Munakandafa who drove to the by-line before sending the ball into the six yard box for Wakley to tap in.

Melton came close on several occasions to adding a second and then in the 70th minute a ball down the line saw Munakandafa out pace the right-back and slot the ball between the near post and keeper. Another good win against a resolute side which almost completes the friendlies before next Saturday's league opener against Kimberley.