Melton Mowbray Tennis Club teams are on the up

Head Coach Di Burdett receives her Head rackets and holdall from Melton Sports owner Michael Cook

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's senior teams were all in action recently and it proved a week of successes overall for the club.

The Men’s first team led the way with a narrow 5-4 away win at Stoney Stanton 1 to keep up their unbeaten streak and keep them on course for promotion.

Skipper Ryan Parmar and Jake Beagle paved the way with a maximum 3 wins with James Rowe and teenager Harrison Culpan taking 2 sets to clinch the points for Melton.

R.PARMAR & J.BEAGLE Won 8-2Won 8-5 Won8-4

J.ROWE & H.CULPAN Won8-6 Won 8-7Lost 7-8

B.SIMPKIN & O.ALEY Lost 2-8Lost 5-8 Lost7-8

The Ladies first team travelled to Charnwood 1 for their Premier League fixture and lost out by a narrow 4-5 score.

Due to injuries and illness Melton were reduced to injuries at the last minute and despite a valiant effort the task proved just to difficult with two pairs.

Skipper Charlie Griffin teamed up with Jesse Rowe at first couple and notched a maximum and at second pairing Ellie Sorsky and Sarah Rowe were only able to snatch a single set.

C.GRIFFIN & J.ROWE Won 8-4Won 8-3 Won8-2

E.SORSKY & J.ROWE Won 8-1 Lost4-8 Lost 3-8

w/o w/o w/o

The Ladies second team returned to form with an excellent 8-1 win over visitors Birstall Watermead 1 at the sports village courts in their Div 3A fixture.

Skipper Carol Gilchrist was delighted to be able to team up again with her former team mate Nicky Kennedy and they had a superb evening, winning all three rubbers for just the loss of seven games.

Number two pairing Jess Simpkin and Olivia Stewart Hillard were also in excellent form and lost just five games in their three rubbers, third pair of Laura Fretwell and Sarah Medcalf rounded off the win with two excellent wins .

C.GILCHRIST & N.KENNEDY Won 8-3Won 8-2 Won 8-2

O.STEWART – HILLARD & J.SIMPKIN Won 8-2Won 8-1 Won 8-2

L.FRETWELL & S.MEDCALF Won 8-5Won 8-3 Lost 3-8

The Men’s Regional league fixture at Lady Bay saw the men keep up ther recent good form and they returned with the points after a 4-2 win which does their hopes of survival the world of good.

Once again skipper Ryan Parmar lead from the front when he put the club in front after a tight three set win.

Number two Niral Nana notched number two win with a 6-4 6-0 victory.

Liam Wright made it three nil with another tight three set win before Giles Constant just lost out in his singles.

Ryan and Niral played at number one doubles pairing and they came out in a tight tussle win over Melton old boy Tom Rowe and Phillip Peters to clinch the win for the Melton Club.

R.PARMAR Won 6-35-7 1-6

N.NANA Won 6-46-0

L.WRIGHT Won 6-12-6 1-6

G.CONSTANT Lost4-6 0-6

R.PARMAR & N.NANA Won 7-67-5

L.WRIGHT & G.CONSTANT Lost 2-63-6

The Men’s second team are still finding the going tough in Div 4B and being hit by injuries, unavailability and first team call ups and to make matters worse several players arrived late for the start of their match at Gynsill 2 and the home side claimed two rubbers to add to the club’s woes.

When the match got underway Melton were unable to get themselves a toe hold in the match and the home side ran away with a 9-0 win to leave the visitors licking their wounds,

However there is still time for the team to rally and rescue a difficult season.

T.DRYELL & T.URSELL Lost 5-8Lost 6-8 W/O0-8

G.CONSTANT & F.ORTU Lost1-8 Lost 4-8Lost 6-8

M.ASHMAN & J.DURRANCE Lost 4-8 Lost 2-8W/O 0-8

Off the court Head Coach Di Burdett was delighted to receive her Head Tennis rackets and holdalls from owner of Melton Sports Michael Cooke has part of the retailers continued support for the Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Coach’s. Club Coach’s Ryan Parmar uses Head Legend and Brent Horobin Head Speed MP as part of the retailers and Head UK support for the club.

Di commented that she, the club and her club coach’s were very appreciative of Michaels assistance in arranging this superb arrangement for the coach’s and the club.