Holwell Sports Bowls club member gets International call

Bob Penny, a match official for British Bowls Para Series

Bob Penny from Holwell Sports Bowls Club has been selected as one of a team of 4 match officials from the UK to be appointed at the forthcoming British Bowls Para Series.

The Series takes place at the prestigious Victoria Park, Royal Leamongton Spa, from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June.

The Aviva England squad will face Scotland, Ireland and Wales, which is now part of the Btitish Bowls programme.

Bob, who has been an International Umpire for several years, said it is an honour to be selected for any Internation Series. This is the first time that Bowls England has hosted the event which will bring together the best players from across the countries representing their specific Para categories. The event demonstrates that a disability is no barrier to elite competition.