Holwell Sports Bowls Club gain victory in Kings Cup
Of the 3 rinks played HSBC won 2 and OBC 1, with a total shot score of HSBC 50 - OBC 41. The match points score was 8-2 for HSBC.
Rink scores: Bob Lemon, Mike Jones, Glen Roberton & Sue Lemon v R Gregory 20-11; James Cregan, Claire Cregan, Evelyn Underwood & Fred Thorpe v C Wagstaff 20-15; Mark Cregan, Byron James, Dennis Hopkinson & Eric Faulconbridge v P Murrant 10-15.
The first Memorial Trphy event was played on Saturday in tribute to the friends who we have lost over recent years who will never be forgotten. Six triples rinks were involved in a two section round robin. In a seven ends final, the trophy was won by James Cregan, Anne Spaulding and Byron James.