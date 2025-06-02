Holwell Sports Bowls Club gain victory in Kings Cup

A much-needed victory for Holwell Sports was played out at Oakham Bowls Club in the Melton & District Kings Cup.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Of the 3 rinks played HSBC won 2 and OBC 1, with a total shot score of HSBC 50 - OBC 41. The match points score was 8-2 for HSBC.

The first Memorial Trphy event was played on Saturday in tribute to the friends who we have lost over recent years who will never be forgotten. Six triples rinks were involved in a two section round robin. In a seven ends final, the trophy was won by James Cregan, Anne Spaulding and Byron James.