Holwell Sports Bowls Club fall to more defeats

Players for Holwell Sports BC and Attenborough BC

Over the last week Holwell Sports BC have fallen to three further defeats

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holwell Sports BC played their first match in the Melton & District Triples League at home against Market Overton BC. From the three rinks played HSBC won 1 and MOBC won 2 rinks, giving a final shots score of 41 - 50. The match League points were HSBC - 2 and MOBC - 8.

Rink scores: Mike Jones, Evelyn Underwood & Fred Thorpe v J Abbott 15 - 12; Clive Underwood, Glen Roberton & Eric Faulconbridge v J Warner 16 - 18; Bob Lemon, Sue Lemon & Bob Penny v R Lambert 10 - 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sunday Friendly match was played for the first time at Attenborough Bowls Club (nr Beeston). The heavy green was never really mastered by the HSBC bowlers, with ABC running out winners by 92 shots to 77. The match comprised of four triple rinks and a pairs rink, with HSBC winning two of the rinks. The HSBC Top Rink award was won by the pairs rink of Claire Cregan and Fred Thorpe.

Rink Scores: Claire Cregan & Fred Thorpe v J Walton 17 - 11; Angelo Grillo, Clive Underwood & Eric Faulconbridge 21 - 20; P Hubberstey, Mark Cregan & Bob Penny v R Guyler 17 - 20; Eddie Pearson, Bob Lemon & Evelyn Underwood v B Griffiths 16 - 23; James Cregan, Joy Penny & Mike Jones v H Fairweather 6 - 18.

A Holwell Sports BC team competed in the County Two Fours competition but lost to Burbage Constitutional BC.