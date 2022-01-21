Young guns impress as Melton Town assess injuries

Will Bestwick. Photo: Craig Harrison

Tom Manship is challenging his Melton Town youngsters to plug the gaps left by some high-profile injuries.

Teenager Cam Smith started for Town in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to second-place Anstey Nomads, with Will Bestwick coming off the bench.

Ryan Robbins limped out of the game during the first half and Henry Dunn also had to be substituted after a suspected broken bone in his foot.

Player-boss Manship watched the midweek defeat from the dug-out wearing a compression boot after he broke his foot at Gresley Rovers on Saturday.

“Henry’s a big injury for us,” he said. “To lose two centre midfielders in two games with two suspected broken toes and feet, you’ve got to be unlucky.

“Ryan is another one. We’ve got a few mounting up at the minute and that’s up to me to sort.

“I’ll speak to my management team and, if we need to bring people in, then we will do. The injuries are coming at a time we don’t need them.”

Town are also without the services of striker Tyreace Palmer, the Notts County attacker linking up with Northern Premier League Basford United after his loan spell at Signright Park ended.

Manship, however, was impressed with the youngsters who stepped up.

“Cammy Smith, we’ve put on contract. He came to us from Notts County and we didn’t quite think he was ready at the beginning of the season,” Manship said.

“He’s got potential and, for me, he’s done well.

“We had him out on loan (at UCL Division One side West Bridgford) and he’s scored goals.

“We gave him a start and he’s done well.

“He’s strong, got a good touch. He’s a willing runner and fast over five yards. He’s got a lot of good attributes and he’s one we want to work with.”

The manager added: “I thought Will, when he came on, he’s a Melton lad and did fantastic in centre midfield. He kept the ball well and kept it moving. He did really well.

“We’ve got youngsters who we believe in.”

Melton entertain Heather St John’s on Saturday (KO 3pm).

