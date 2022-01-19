Battling Melton Town beaten as highflying Anstey Nomads take their chances

Jordan Lever rattled the Nomads woodwork. Photo: Craig Harrison

Melton welcomed another of the title chasers, Anstey Nomads, to The Signright last night, having already played the top two in the previous three games, writes Sam Ellis.

The match got off to a fast pace which carried on throughout the match with Melton enjoying the early pressure.

The chance came from a Sam Muggleton long throw with Sam Beaver rising above the defence to head the ball towards the top corner, only for Conrad Logan to pluck it out of the air.

In the 14th minute - and against the run of play - the visitors scored with their first shot on target.

The ball was played behind the defence and Michael Reeve was first to the ball and slotted it under Billy Harrison to open the scoring.

Anstey were unlucky not to increase their lead half way through the first half when Mason Lee had an effort from 20 yards out smack the far post and away from danger.

Zak Munton and Ryan Robbins combined with a one two on the edge of the box which saw Robbins clear on goal - but a fantastic last ditch tackle from Joel Wolfe prevented the striker from getting a shot in.

PHOTO GALLERY: Melton Town v Anstey Nomads.

An Anstey corner found Ben Bayliss unmarked in the six yard area but he could only guide his header wide of the post.

The second half started pretty much as the first had been played, at a fast pace with both teams maintaining possession well.

Melton thought they had the equaliser in the 53rd minute when a low cross into the box was nudged into the net by Cam Smith, but the linesman adjudged the forward was offside to the bewilderment of the home fans.

Ten minutes later and the visitors doubled their lead when a powerful effort from Henry Bestwick took a heavy deflection off Muggleton and sent the keeper the wrong way.

A third goal two minutes later effectively put the game to bed when Zayn Hakeem used his speed to beat the defence for pace and found himself one on one with the keeper.

His shot was beautifully saved by Harrison only for Corey Armeni to latch onto the loose ball and fire into the bottom corner.

Melton almost immediately replied when a corner was cleared only as far as Jordan Lever, who volleyed the ball only for it to come crashing off the crossbar.

Lever was at it again with five minutes to go when he had a run along the edge of the box before firing in a shot which went inches over the bar.

The scoreline was not a reflection of how even the game was with the difference being Anstey's finishing.

The Nomads moved up to second in the table and continue their promotion push whilst Melton will welcome Heather St John's to the Signright on Saturday in the second of their eight-match home run, which will hopefully see them move towards the top six.