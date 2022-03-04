Tigers will have their claws sharpened, says Melton Town's Harris

Tom Harris. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Melton Town may be looking up, but Tom Harris knows basement boys Holbeach United will be no pushovers.

Tom Manship’s side find themselves closing in on fifth spot in the United Counties League Premier Division North as they trail Skegness Town by just three points.

And a positive result against struggling Holbeach, as well as scores going their way elsewhere, could see them reach the top five in their first season at this level on Saturday.

However, Harris will take nothing for granted.

“They (Holbeach) are bottom of the league but every team in this league is hard to beat, it’ll be a hard game,” the player nicknamed Bomber said.

“They’re all good in this league.”

The Tigers are 13 points adrift at the bottom of the table, winless from 26 league games and with just three points to their name.

A 9-0 thrashing at fourth-place Loughborough Students on Tuesday night stretched Danny Clifton’s side’s losing streak to seven matches.

In contrast, Melton head to Lincolnshire in good form having built on their recent 3-3 draw with Loughborough at the weekend as they beat visitors Boston Town 4-1 at Sign Right Park.

Henry Eze grabbed a hat-trick and Paul Anderson also got in on the act before Chesterfield loanee Pharrell Waite scored a late consolation for the Poachers.

“It was a good result. I was a bit gutted to concede at the end, but it was a good result,” Harris reflected.

"We’ve learned that every team in this league is hard to play against, but we got the win and and a good point last week against Loughborough, who we took four from this season.”

Saturday’s win saw Boston drop to sixth, two points ahead of seventh-place Melton.

Melton are hoping defender Leon Fray will be able to overcome his knee injury and return to the side soon.

Saturday’s match against Holbeach at Sign Right Park kicks off at 3pm.