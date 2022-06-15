Rule change means Melton Town and Holwell Sports can use more substitutes

Clubs can now use up to five subs.

That's because the Football Association has ruled both clubs will be eligible to use up to five substitutes per match next season.

The rule - approved by the FA Council on Tuesday - will be open to all clubs at steps five and six.

The Reds' United Counties league premier Division is at step five of the non-league pyramid, while Sports - who compete in the UCL Division One - are at step six.

An FA statement read: "All clubs at Step 5 and 6 can use five substitutes per game from next season.

"The FA Council has voted to approve the new rule change.

"Clubs will only be able to name five subs in their matchday squad."