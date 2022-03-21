Paul Anderson scores one and makes the other as Melton Town secure first-ever win against derby rivals Quorn

Melton Town welcomed Quorn to Sign Right Park for the first time ever - having only ever previously played them last season away in the FA Cup and away on the second week of this season, writes Sam Harris.

The Reds started the weekend yet to record a victory against their opponents, but that changed come full time.

It was a lovely sunny spring day and both teams took a while to figure each other out.

The first chance came in the 16th minute when a ball out to Syme Mulvaney was played down the edge of Quorn's penalty area to Toby Fura, who let fly with a low shot which was blocked.

Debutant Patrick Fini played a lovely one two before playing it out wide to Paul Anderson, whose first time shot came off the post.

Melton's pressure paid off in the 28th minute when an attack down the right from Sam Beaver saw him send in a cross which was not cleared by the visitors and fell kindly to Fura.

His low shot through a crowded penalty brought a fine one-handed save from Charlie Woods but Anderson followed up and stuck the loose ball into an empty net.

Paul Anderson netted and turned provider for Melton Town. Photo: Craig Harrison

MORE TOWN: Sam Beaver reacts to Quorn win - video

Minutes later and it should have been two when the Quorn defence were guilty of blindly passing around their own box, only for Zak Munton to steal the ball and, from the byline, send in a powerful shot which needed a strong hand from Woods to prevent a second goal.

Two minutes from half time and a repeat of the last attack saw Munton steal the ball again after some sloppy defending, only for Woods to tip the ball onto the crossbar.

The first effort in the second half saw Munton again beat the offside trap and try to chip the keeper, only for him to touch the ball around the post.

In the 64th minute, and against the run of play, a Quorn counter attack saw four on three and a penalty awarded as Bill Harrison was adjudged to trip a player.

Jordan Clarke sent the keeper the wrong way with the spot kick to make it 1-1.

Quorn were starting to get on top in the game until 14 minutes from time when an Anderson corner was met by a Sam Wilson's powerful header which gave Woods no chance as the ball flew into the far corner of the net.

Melton then decided to shut up shop to preserve the lead as Quorn found the defence impossible to break down.

This was an excellent win for Melton, who made plenty of chances but found the woodwork several times to prevent a bigger scoreline.

They face Eastwood away on Saturday and victory could lift them into the top six.