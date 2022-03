Former Dutch youth international poised to make Melton Town debut

News you can trust since 1859

VIDEO: Sam Beaver reacts to Melton Town's 2-1 win against Quorn

Brian's big break! Two in a row for Slater

Seven race card for this year’s Belvoir Point-to-Point meeting at Garthorpe

Former Dutch youth international poised to make Melton Town debut

Sam Beaver - and his biggest fan - reflect on a solid three points.

Melton Town moved up to seventh in the UCL Premier North this afternoon following a 2-1 derby win over Quorn.