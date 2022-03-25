"Our season's definitely not over!" Miller challenges Holwell Sports to end campaign with a bang

Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

Neil Miller is challenging his Holwell Sports side to finish a frustrating campaign with a bang.

A 4-2 victory at Saffron Dynamo on Saturday saw Sports pick up their first victory of 2022 and end an 11-game winless run.

Holwell sit nine points above the United Counties League Division One relegation zone, but Miller wants his side to ensure their safety as soon as possible, targeting more joy when seventh-place Kirby Muxloe visit Welby Road on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“Our season’s definitely not finished. We set a target for the lads, we want another nine points,” Miller said.

“We still want 43 points by the end of the season, that not only scrapes us through but makes it look more comfortable and then we can revisit what pre-season looks like.

“Kirby are one of the form teams, they had a cracking result against Clfton (on Saturday, 4-0).

“I would say our model is very much the same as theirs, they work hard individually and collectively, with and without the ball.

“They like to play football and I expect it to be a cracker.”

Harry Allcock netted a brace while Tom Pope and Junior Gaskin also got on the scoresheet in Saturday’s much-needed 4-2 victory at Saffron Dynamo.