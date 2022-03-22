'Great feeling' as Holwell Sport secure first win of 2022, but Miller says the hard work is still to be done

Harry Allcock netted a brace. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Holwell Sports boss Neil Miller was delighted to end the club's winless run on Saturday - but says the hard work starts now.

Harry Allcock netted a brace while Tom Pope and Junior Gaskin also got on the scoresheet in a 4-2 victory at Saffron Dynamo.

The result earned Sports their first win since December 11's win against Aylestone Park - another success by the same scoreline - and ended an 11-game run without picking up three points.

But most importantly it gives the side a three-goal cushion over the United Counties League Division One's bottom three.

"It's been a difficult 2022, there's no denying that," said Miller, who has turned his attention to building on the weekend's success.

"Any glimpse of a of a bit of form has fallen off the cliff, so the get that monkey off your back is really pleasing for everybody concerned.

"I am well aware of the efforts everybody in the club has made over the last 10 or 12 weeks to get us three points.

"It feels a long time coming, but a great feeling to eventually get a W by our name again.

"But I am a realist and I don't want us to take a step forward to think we've done all the hard work and not turn up against Kirby (Muxloe) on Saturday.

"I enjoyed it Saturday night, but I'm focused on Kirby now."

Miller praised his side's performance at Cambridge Road, which saw Holwell take a 4-0 lead before Jack Burns and Elliot Butler grabbed consolations for the hosts.

"For ourselves it was a game of honesty," Miller added.

"We asked lads questions we wanted answers to before the game and I think the majority answered it.

"We were 2-0 up at half time and 4-0 up inside an hour and a little bit of tiredness and concentration let them in.

"They put a real good shift in for an hour.

"We played higher on the squeeze and only allowed them small periods of time on the ball, pinched it off them in high areas.

"We looked very smooth when we attacked. I was pleased. It's three points and we've not been able to say that for so long."

Victory tasted sweet for the side, but also the supporters, who Miller thanks for standing y them during a difficult period.

He said: "A big thanks to the people who come and watch us.

"We probably made up 60 per cent of what was there on Saturday in an away game.

"It's huge for the lads that people will watch us through what really has been thick and thin. They've been fantastic to us."