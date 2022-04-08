New signings impress as Melton Town head to Skegness looking to build for next year

Carl Muggleton. Photo: Craig Harrison

Carl Muggleton is challenging Melton Town to end the season in style.

The Reds travel to Skegness Town on Saturday, another newly-promoted club chasing a top-five finish.

But while Melton want to finish as high as possible, Muggleton is also keen for the side to build some momentum they can take into next season.

“It’s going to be another tough game,” he said.

“But for us it’s all about building for next year, looking at the lads we’ve got and putting a gameplan into place for the lads that are going to be playing.

“We want to win every game, you go out there to win every game, no matter what position you’re in.

“We want to win games but also get a good performance out the lads.”

The club’s mantra of looking to continually evolve and improve has seen two new faces join the club in recent weeks.

Notts County youngster Luther Munakandafa and former Ilkeston and Grantham Town player Mason Lee both made their debuts at Eastwood Town before starting in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Heanor.

“We’re looking to build for next year and you’ve got to see new faces and players playing,” Muggleton added.

“You’ve got to have lads on the bench coming on and see how they’re doing and who can take the club forward, because that’s what we want to do.”

Nathan Benjamin made a welcome return from injury as he came off the bench this weekend.

“It’s great to have him back, it’s been a long injury and it’s been tough for him,” Muggleton continued.

“It’s always hard when lads have long injuries and to keep it going, but he’s got light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Reds currently sit seventh in the United Counties League Premier Division North, just one place behind Skegness.

Heather St John’s are currently in that coveted fifth spot, a further point ahead of the Lilywhites but with a game in hand.