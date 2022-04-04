Munakandafa scores and assists on home debut as Melton Town beat Heanor

Melton Town's penultimate home game of the season saw the visit of Heanor Town, another newly-promoted team, writes Sam Ellis.

The game started with the visitors pressing high up the pitch and forcing errors.

It was in the seventh minute that a defensive error from Melton allowed Kyle Leigh steal the ball and play a pass into the box to Sam Vickers, who was then rashly challenged by Patrick Fini.

The ref had no doubt and pointed to the spot.

Jamie Sleigh's penalty sent Bill Harrison the wrong way for an early lead to Heanor.

Minutes later and a corner found Kyle Daley unmarked in the six yard box but his header sailed over the bar.

Melton's first chance came from some good work from Luther Munakandafa, making his home debut, in the corner, slipping in Henry Dunn whose first time shot brought a good save from Rio Alberry.

Paul Anderson netted the winner. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Melton nearly equalised in the 19th minute when Mason Lee drove to the edge of the area and played a one two with Munakandafa before letting fly with a shot which skimmed the crossbar.

The game became very end-to-end with Tom Harris and Paul Anderson causing Heanor all sorts of problems down the right.

It was one of these combinations that had Anderson sending in a low cross to find Zak Munton in the six yard box, but the striker couldn’t keep his effort down.

Melton came out in the second half with a faster pace and within two minutes were level.

A mistake by Heanor in midfield saw Munton pounce, playing a great pass behind the defence to Munakandafa who rounded the keeper and, from a tight angle, found the back of the net.

Harrison made a great save from Vickers and Sleigh had an effort from 20 yards out that again had Harrison making a great save.

Then on the hour a counter attack from Heanor saw three-on-one but Sleigh fluffed his shot when clear on goal.

With 68 minutes gone Melton took a deserved lead.

Munakandafa got the better of Max Thornberry down the right wing and sent in a hard low cross which Anderson tapped into the net from two yards out.

Melton could have sealed the game with two minutes left when Syme Mulvaney set up Cam Smith in the box, but his powerful shot could only find the side netting.

Thgis was a good win for the home team against a hard working side, meaning Melton now have four home wins in a row.

Town head to Skegness on Saturday with the prospect of going fifth should they win.