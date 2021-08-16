Munton finish earns Melton Town a point at Quorn, heavy defeat for Holwell Sports

Zak Munton. Photo: Tim Williams

Melton had their shortest trip of the season to local rivals Quorn looking to upset one of the pre-season favourites, writes Sam Ellis.

Manager Tom Manship made two changes to the team that lost in the FA cup with the return from Covid of captain Fray and new signing Paul Anderson for the UCL Premier North contest.

Melton were dangerous from the off with Dunn skimming the crossbar from the edge of the area followed by a Sam Muggleton freekick taking a huge deflection and hitting the post.

Then in the seventh minute the pressure was rewarded when debutant Anderson floated in a cross from the left which Munton nodded in from three yards out.

The visitors nearly doubled their lead when a ball over the defence found Munton clear but his chip could only find Culverwell.

Anderson almost got onto the scoresheet when he received the ball from a throw-in and his first time shot clattered the post.

Quorn began to take hold of the game and with their first real chance on the half hour levelled.

A low cross into the box was cleared only as far as Mangondoza who poked it into the bottom corner.

The second half became end to end with both teams trying to dominate the ball.

Luke Varney and Shodunke combined on the edge of the area before the later let fly with a low shot which needed Peet to touch around the post.

A loose back pass from Melton found Fox but fortunately his placed shot brought out a great save from Peet.

Up the other end Henry Dunn chipped the keeper only for Callum Ball to clear it off the line.

Quorn should have taken the lead on the hour when a long throw was allowed to bounce in the area and Varney back header needed Peet to be alert as he finger tipped it over the bar.

The defining moment of the second half came with 15 minutes to go when Smith appeared to trip Varney in the box and the ref pointed to the spot.

Varney himself stepped up to send Peet the wrong way only for it to thump the crossbar.

A deep corner for Melton was volleyed in by Muggleton at the far post which had Culverwell tipping it over the bar.

The last 10 minutes were frantic as both teams went toe to toe in an attempt to win the game but both defences held out well.

A draw was a fair result from an exciting which saw both dominating at different times during the match.

Melton have taken four points from two of the league' morte fancied sides - which stands them in good stead for the rest of the season.

Up next are the early league leaders Long Eaton United on August 28, with a trip to Leicester Nirvana on Bank Holiday Monday.

TOWN: Peet, Beaver, Benjamin, Manship (Smith), Muggleton, Fray, Anderson, Bucalossi, Hammond (Harris) (Wilson), Munton, Dunn.