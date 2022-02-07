Melton Town's winning run ended by early goal from Sleaford

Tom Harris thought he'd levelled at the death. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Melton Town’s winning run came to an end on Saturday as Sleaford Town struck early and held on for all three points at Signright Park, writes Adam Etheridge.

The goal came in the eighth minute when Jacob Fenton cut in to the penalty area and the covering defender lost his footing.

Fenton found himself one on one with Bill Harrison and curled the ball perfectly in to the bottom corner, leaving the Melton keeper no chance.

Sleaford had undoubtedly started much the brighter and created a few chances to double their advantage in the first 20 minutes.

Melton started to get in to the match from the half hour mark but were restricted to a few speculative efforts that never really troubled Garry Doran between the Sleaford sticks.

Tom Manship’s side came out after the break and looked a different side, showing more of the pace and flare that the Pork Pie Army had come to expect.

Melton enjoyed an overwhelming share of possession and were camped outside the Sleaford box but struggled to unlock the massed ranks of the Greens backline.

Syme Mulvany, Tom Harris and Zak Munton probed around the edge of the box with Paul Anderson and Cam Smith also trying to find a way through.

Doran was in fantastic form for the visitors. On the occasions that Melton were able to get in on goal the Sleaford stopper was equal to the chances, none more so than a remarkable close-range save from Tom Harris at the death as the winger looked to have found the equaliser.

It was a very frustrating afternoon for Melton as their effort and application looked deserving of at least a share of the spoils, but a determined and resilient effort from a dogged Sleaford Town kept the Reds at bay.