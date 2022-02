New parkrun launches at Belvoir Castle - report and pictures

News you can trust since 1859

New parkrun launches at Belvoir Castle - report and pictures

New Melton Mowbray Captains hold their Drive In

Melton Old Grammarians stronger after pancdemic

Les Gillett becomes World Indoor Bowls champion following tense final

Melton Mowbray Rugby Club defeat Spalding in game of two halves

Melton Mowbray Rugby Club defeat Spalding in game of two halves

Melton Vixens edged out in small-sided contest

Holwell Sports boss Miller targets 10 points to secure survival... beginning with table toppers Hinckley

VIDEO: Carl Muggleton reacts to Melton Town's defeat to Sleaford

Carl Muggleton reacts to the game.

Jacob Fenton's seventh-minute finish was the difference.

Melton Town were edged out 1-0 at home to Sleaford Town in the UCL Premier North.