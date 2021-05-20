Melton Town 'ecstatic' following promotion as manager Tom Manship lays out plans for life in UCL Premier North

Tom Manship. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Melton Town are preparing for life in the newly-created United Counties League Premier North.

But while the surroundings are new, manager Tom Manship has the same mission statement as before promotion was confirmed.

"It's what I said when I took over, we need to keep moving the club forward and I believe we have moved the club forward on and off the pitch," he said.

"As a club we're very happy (with promotion). The lads have deserved it and worked tremendously hard. The club's worked tremendously hard and we're all just ecstatic.

"It's going to be a very, very competitive league. It'll be a good league and standard.

"It's the highest level of football Melton Mowbray have ever seen. We have to be realistic about things, it'll be a challenge, we're going to good grounds and pitches."

Joining Melton in the UCL Premier North - created as part of the National League System's shake-up - will be Gresley, Heather St John, Long Eaton United, Newark, Selston, Anstey Nomads, Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough University, Pinchbeck United, Quorn, Skegness Town, Boston Town, Heanor Town and Eastwood CFC.

"We want to be competitive and take each game as it comes," Manship added.

"We want to hold our own. The club's growing and going in the right direction, the aim is to be competitive in every game we play.

"As a club we do things properly. Last season we always watched the opposition before we played them and that'll be no different this year.

"We take every game seriously and do everything right at the club."

While Manship's mission remains the same, so will the majority of the playing squad, who secured promotion after results from the the last two seasons were worked out using points per game.

The manager added: "The squad which we had before this break was the strongest I've seen it and happiest I've been with it.

"These lads deserved a chance to have a crack at this level. I can't imagine anybody wanting to leave a club on the up."

