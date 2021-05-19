'Delighted' Melton Town have promotion confirmed, new rivals for Holwell Sports

Melton have been promoted. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Melton Town will kick off next season in the newly-created United Counties League Premier North after their promotion was confirmed.

On Tuesday the Football Association revealed the new non-league structure following their long awaited reshuffle of the National League System.

Town are among around 100 clubs to be promoted across steps five, six and seven by the new system.

Holwell and St Andrews will remain in the UCL Division One. Photo: Oliver Atkin

This has been worked out using points per game over the past two seasons, which were made null and void and curtailed respectively, finally rewarding Tom Manship’s side for two impressive seasons.

“We’re delighted as a club,” said chairman Matt Curtis.

“It’s a very strong league but we’re happy with it. There are god teams to play and it should be interesting.”

Town can now look forward to joining Anstey Nomads, Boston Town, Eastwood CFC, Sleaford Town, Pinckbeck United, Newark, Selston, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough University, Heather St John, Heanor, Quorn, Gresley, Long Eaton, Deeping Rangers, Skegness Town and Holbeach United in the 18-team league.

Meanwhile, Holwell Sports will remain in the UCL Division One.

Sports are one of just six teams from last season’s line-up who will remain, Aylestone Park, Birstall United Social, Harrowby United, Lutterworth Athletic, Saffron Dynamo and St Andrews being the others.

Joining them will be Barrow Town, Belper United, Borrowash Victoria, Clifton All Whites, Dunkirk, Gedling Miners Welfare, Graham Street Pimms, Hucknall Town, Ingles, Kimberley Miners Welfare, Kirby Muxloe, Radford and West Bridgford.

Holwell’s run in the UCL Supplementary Cup ended in frustrating fashion.

Saturday’s scheduled semi-final at Bugbrooke St Michael saw the hosts handed a bye.

A UCL statement read: “It was brought to our attention that Holwell Sports had played a player in the group stages of the cup who was not registered with the club or league.