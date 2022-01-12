Leicester City's Ashleigh Plumptre makes Nigeria switch

Ashleigh Plumptre. Photo: Getty Images

Ashleigh Plumptre has been given the green light to represent Nigeria.

The Melton Mowbray footballer - who represents Leicester City in the FA Women’s Super League - has been cleared by FIFA to represent the Super Falcons.

Defender Plumptre - who has previously represented Notts County and LA Galaxy - made 30 appearances at youth level for England.

However, she is eligible to represent Nigeria due to her father’s heritage, writing on Twitter that she was ‘extremely proud and humbled’ to be given the opportunity.

“We are happy to receive Ashleigh’s official clearance from Fifa,” Nigerian Football Federation director of communications Ademola Olajire told BBC Sport Africa.

“It was only possible because of her commitment and dedication. She made the federation’s work a lot easier by providing all the requirements in quick time.

“Her professionalism and unflinching desire to play for Nigeria is honestly heart-warming. That big move on her part obviously helped a lot and prevented the long wait for the FA’s response.”