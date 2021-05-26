Leicester City Women's Ashleigh Plumptre ends season with one final award

Ashleigh Plumptre. Photo: Getty Images

Melton footballer Ashleigh Plumptre ended an impressive season with one final trophy.

The defender got the nod from the dressing room as she was named Leicester City Women’s Players’ Player of the season.

It was a superb end to a sensational season for Plumptre in a campaign which saw the Foxes promoted to the FA Women’s Super League for the first time. after winning the FA Women’s Championship title.

“Can’t believe this,” a delighted Plumptre wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to my teammates for putting me forward for such a special award and allowing me to be a part of a momentous season.”