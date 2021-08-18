"It's the right time!" Former Nottingham Forest, Mansfield Town and Ipswich Town winger Paul Anderson fulfils longstanding promise as he joins Melton Town

Anderson celebrates with Northampton at Wembley. Photo: Getty Images

Paul Anderson says the time felt right to join Melton Town - and fulfil a longstanding promise.

"I had offers from a League Two club and part time teams two or three leagues above, but I want to be part of a journey for my home town club," the 33-year-old said.

"I made a promise several years back that I'd come back and play and I feel like I'm a person who tries to keep to my word.

"It's the right time from the club's perspective and my own."

Anderson says the offer from an unnamed League Two club 'didn't work for myself and my family', leading the ex-England under 19 international to agree to play closer to home, while also working on his coaching business.

"I spoke to Melton Town. I know the guys there from years and years ago and I've always kept close and I've always gone to watch whenever I've had an opportunity," he continued.

"They've always asked me if I wanted to play there and I said that at the end of my career, when the time is right, I would love to come and play and give a little bit back to the local community and some of the young lads coming through.

"Right now it's the perfect time for that and I love what the club's trying to do. I've wanted to be a part of that."

Town are currently making ground improvements, including the installation of a 3G pitch, following on from their promotion to the United Counties League Premier Division North this summer.

"The club are doing the right things and going from strength to strength on and of the pitch," Anderson added.

"It's been a long journey for a lot of them and for me it's a very proud moment for myself.

"There may be a few raised eyebrows for me dropping to this level. But it's not about finances but me giving something back."

Zak Munton netted for Town in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Quorn.

Tom Manship's side will return top action on August 28, away at early pacesetters Long Eaton United.

In Division One Holwell Sports entertain Kimberley Miners Welfare on Saturday, looking to put back-to-back defeats behind them.