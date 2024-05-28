Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Neil Miller has made a shock departure from United Counties League Division One club Holwell Sports.

Miller was making plans for his sixth season at the helm after a 15th place finish but parted ways after a conversation with chairman Graham Lewin.

“It is a tough job and people that know the club know the funds are not available like most clubs in the UCL,” said Miller.

“Some people may disagree but I personally think we have done extremely well with what we have been given. That's not the chairman's fault. You know the score when you come in and you work with it.

Departing Holwell Sports manager Neil Miller.

“I did everything I could and gave 110 per cent so I can leave with my head held high. I have no regrets

“Some people don't understand how limited we were in what we had. But I had an absolute blast.

“I wish whoever goes in there all the best too. It is a tough gig.”

He continued: “We met the chairman two weeks before when we thought we had aligned everything.

“Then there was a conversation regarding someone else who would potentially want to come on board as a coach.

“Me and my assistant took that away to weigh up the positives and negatives.

“But, out the blue the chairman then asked would it be the right thing for us to maybe both have a fresh start?

“I said I was okay but if one of the two parties wanted a fresh start, then a fresh start is what it is.

“So it wasn't my doing. It was the chairman's doing which I have to respect. It's his club and he has been there for long enough.

“We are friends as well as being a chairman and a manager. So we move on and I respect the decision.

“It's super close to the start of pre-season and the new coach/manager has not been agreed yet but I think he will in the next few days.

“This would have been my sixth season and as a local lad who has played for the club I have loved every minute of it.

“I am going to take a few weeks or months to rest and reset but I want to be back in a dug-out.

“I want to thank the fans. There is a core network there who follow us absolutely everywhere.”

A club statement read: “After talks over the last 48 hours, the club have decided to part ways with first team manager Neil Miller.

“Updates on the new manager will be released in the coming week.